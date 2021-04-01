Tom Brady Tweets April Fools' Day Joke: The Montreal Expos Are Back!The quarterback -- who was drafted in the 18th round of the MLB draft in 1995 by the Montreal Expos -- said Thursday that he's starting it all back up again north of the border.

Red Sox Opening Day Game Vs. Orioles Postponed Due To WeatherOpening Day in Boston will have to wait.

Optimism Blooms In Red Sox Front OfficeThere are a number of reasons to be a little optimistic about the 2021 Boston Red Sox. Just ask the guy who put the team together.

Red Sox Have 2020 Bobblehead Backlog Waiting For Fans At Fenway Park This SeasonThe Red Sox had at least two such giveaways planned for last season with bobbleheads of Rafael Devers and Manny Ramirez.

Brad Stevens Rips The Too Little, Too Late Celtics: 'It's Time To Show Up'Wednesday night was the same old song for the Boston Celtics, and Brad Stevens is really sick of hearing it.