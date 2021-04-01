BOSTON (CBS) — Anyone following the news on April 1 knows they need to be on high alert, lest they be fooled. And there were plenty of April Fools’ Day jokes with a New England angle on Thursday.

Harpoon Brewery said it was coming out with a breakfast sandwich-flavored beer – “Dunkin’ Bacon, Egg & Cheese Brown Ale.” Harpoon has collaborated with Dunkin’ in the past for coffee-flavored stouts and a jelly donut IPA, so this idea didn’t seem too far-fetched.

🚨 NEW BEER ALERT 🚨 We had our friends from @dunkin’ back in the brewhouse to whip up a batch of Dunkin’ Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Brown Ale, an American Brown Ale brewed with real breakfast sandwiches straight from Dunkin’. Learn More: https://t.co/j2WM84DUYI pic.twitter.com/Z9FEACIuXo — Harpoon Brewery (@harpoonbrewery) April 1, 2021

“We’re sorry to inform you that this is an April Fool’s joke,” Harpoon said about the savory proposal.

Boston-based Uno Pizzeria & Grill also tried to trick customers with an announcement that its signature menu item was going away.

“It saddens us to announce that after over 78 years of crafting our beloved deep dish pizzas, we will be removing them from our menu in an effort to scale back,” Uno said.

It wasn’t long before Uno came back and said “Deep dish is here to stay,” and offered a BOGO pizza deal from April 3 to April 5.

And country music fans may have been excited to see on Facebook that Kenny Chesney was coming to New Hampshire this summer. . . but the “strict no singing along policy” may have clued people in to the joke.

Former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady also got in on the fun, announcing that he’s heading north to revive his baseball career and the Montreal Expos.

Take a look at some of the other local April Fools’ gags below: