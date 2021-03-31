BOSTON (CBS) — The NFL has added a 17th game to the 2021 schedule, but let’s be real. Only one game really matters next season.

That would be Tom Brady’s return to New England as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brady will be back at Gillette Stadium as a Buccaneer at some point next season, with another Super Bowl title notched on his belt. It’s going to be the hottest ticket in the NFL, with Brady returning to the place he called home for 20 years, winning an unprecedented six Super Bowls with the Patriots.

After New England’s off-season spending spree, fans are already getting fired up for the matchup. And you can toss Patriots players on that pile too, as Devin McCourty illustrated during his Wednesday morning appearance on NFL Network.

“I think it’s going to be awesome,” McCourty told Good Morning Football. “A guy that has had so much success in New England, obviously, and the centerpiece of all those Super Bowls and the great runs. I think it will be awesome, just for him coming back, and fans, and the team — everyone will get to give him his due. Whether it’s a video, anything they do, I think it will be just a great atmosphere in the locker room for people to just give him a huge thank you.”

It’ll be interesting to see how extensive of a tribute the Patriots give Brady. And while fans may be a little bitter about Brady’s departure for Tampa last offseason, it’s hard to imagine anyone will boo that man — at least at first. That may change once the game gets going, but even that is up for debate.

McCourty, as he’s said several times before, said that Brady’s willingness to teach everyone in the locker room is what puts him above everyone else.

“I know he’s been awesome for me to play with for 10 years. Just how open he was to give me different nuggets about the game, teaching you what he’s learned,” said McCourty. “I think a lot of guys that shared a locker room with him appreciate for that.”