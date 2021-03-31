BOSTON (CBS) – A bullet shattered a sliding glass door at the Target store in Dorchester after a shooting Wednesday night.
Shoppers were inside the store at the South Bay Plaza when the shooting happened at about 9:15 p.m. Witnesses tell WBZ four men began arguing outside the store when one of them pulled out a gun and fired.
The witness said there was only a single shot and that bullet shattered a couple panes of glass on the storefront, including the sliding glass entry way door. At that point, all of the men fled the scene.
The witness said none of the men involved went into the store. The store was quickly closed after the shot was fired. No injuries were reported and there is no word of any arrests.