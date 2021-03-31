BOSTON (CBS) — Thursday afternoon is Opening Day at Fenway Park, and the Red Sox have quite the celebration planned to kick off the team’s 121st season.

The 2021 season will get underway when the Red Sox host the Baltimore Orioles at 2:10 p.m., with the team’s Opening Day ceremonies beginning at approximately 1:40 p.m. For the roughly 4,500 fans that are allowed to attend the game, the team is asking them to be in their seats by 1:30 p.m. to catch all the pre-game action.

Here’s a rundown of what the Red Sox have planned:

– The two teams will be introduced along the base lines, with the giant American flag draped over the left field wall.

– Springfield native Michelle Brooks-Thompson will perform the national anthem.

– There will be a pre-game flyover, but this year it will include three different aircrafts flying out of three New England states, which is a first for a Red Sox Opening Day ceremony. This year’s flyover will include an F-15 from Barnes Air National Guard Base in Massachusetts, an F-35 from Vermont’s Air National Guard (the Green Mountain Boys), and a Tanker plane from Pease Air National Guard Base in New Hampshire.

– God Bless America will be performed by the Boston Fire Department A Capella Quartet in the middle of the 7th inning.

– Of the 12 percent of fans in attendance, the Red Sox will welcome over 100 healthcare heroes to the ballpark for Opening Day. The team will give out 10,000 tickets to healthcare workers throughout the season.