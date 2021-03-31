BOSTON (CBS) — We’re now less than a month away from the NFL draft, which means we’re inching closer to an actual resolution on the Jimmy Garoppolo situation in San Francisco. For now, though, we’re still in the land of sources, reports, and speculation.

The latest bit comes courtesy of ESPN’s Dianna Russini, who said on “Get Up” on Wednesday morning that the interest in Garoppolo from Belichick and the Patriots has been “consistent.” Now, it’s a matter of the 49ers’ demands and the Patriots’ spending level aligning, if a deal is to be made.

“[It’s about the Patriots] having the right amount of picks and the money to get Jimmy to bring him back,” Russini said. “That’s really what it’s gonna come down to.”

Interestingly, Russini noted that people “around the league” believe the Patriots are going to select a quarterback in the draft. Whether that speculation is accurate or whether it’s a smoke screen to try to downplay the team’s interest in a Garoppolo reunion is anyone’s guess, of course.

Russini said that 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan has been honest when saying that the team’s issue with Garoppolo is a lack of durability, not his play on the field.

“GM John Lynch put it out there as well — for the right price, they’d be willing to deal Jimmy G,” she said. “So it’s not off the table. It’s just right now the plan, and they’re saying all the right things — Jimmy’s on this team, he’s on the roster, he’s going to be part of our plans. But if the right team — perhaps a desperate team — comes in, San Francisco would be willing to strike a deal.”