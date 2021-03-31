There is no connection between a cancer cluster in Hanover and the contaminated former National Fireworks site, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.
As of 2019, there were at least 29 people who lived within two miles of the site that had brain tumors. However, the state investigation said that lined up with national trends.READ MORE: 'We're Going To Be Filled,' Easter Brunch Sells Out As Diners Return To Massachusetts' Restaurants
Hazardous waste was dumped at the National Fireworks site for much of the 20th century. Cleanup has been under way for the last couple of decades.READ MORE: COVID Vaccine Doses Still Being Wasted In Massachusetts
In 2019, Nick Squires spoke to WBZ-TV. He said he spent 18 years of his life growing up near National Fireworks.MORE NEWS: I Took Tylenol; Is My Vaccine Still Effective? Dr. Mallika Marshall Answers Your Coronavirus Questions
“Seven people I grew up with have brain tumors. I mean that’s obscene,” Squires said.