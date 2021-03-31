BOSTON (CBS) – A 17-year-old has been arrested on charges related to a daytime shooting in Dorchester that left a postal truck with bullet holes on Tuesday.
The incident happened just after noon in the area of Quincy Street and Dacia Street.
The U.S. Postal Service driver was not hurt, but the truck, nearby fences and other cars on the street had bullet hole damage.
A short time after the shooting, police said a 17-year-old checked himself into an area hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
On Wednesday, Boston Police said the teenager has since been arrested. He was charged with aiding and abetting and assault with a dangerous weapon.
A court-ordered GPS monitoring device that was recovered at the scene of the shooting was later determined to belong to the suspect.
He is expected to appear in Boston Juvenile Court.