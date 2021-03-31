CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) – More than 35,000 New Hampshire residents signed up for COVID vaccines on Wednesday as people 30 and older became eligible.
"Today's expansion of eligibility to individuals 30 and older was another massive success," Gov. Chris Sununu said, adding that on average users completed the process online in less than 15 minutes.
On Monday, residents 40 and older became eligible to make vaccine appointments. Starting Friday, anyone 16 and older can sign up, though residents 16-17 years old can only receive the Pfizer vaccine.
Sununu said 51,000 people over 40 have signed up since Monday.
Visit Vaccines.nh.gov to find out when you’re eligible and to book an appointment or call the hotline at 211.