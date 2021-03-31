BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts is expecting to receive more than 100,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot COVID-19 vaccine next week, something Gov. Charlie Baker said is “a big deal.”
The Biden administration informed states Tuesday that 10 million doses will be sent out next week. Five million will be sent through the retail pharmacy program and another five million at the state level.
According to the CDC, the exact number of doses coming to Massachusetts is 103,800.
Baker said during his Wednesday press briefing that this is the “first really significant shipment” of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. This week, Massachusetts received around 40,000 doses of it.
"This is a big sign that things are actually starting to get here." Baker said.
Massachusetts will also get 95,940 first doses and 95,940 second doses of the two-shot Pfizer vaccine next week, according to the CDC. There will be 72,100 first doses and 72,100 second doses of Moderna coming as well.