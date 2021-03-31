BOSTON (CBS) — Dr. Mallika Marshall is answering your coronavirus-related medical questions. If you have a question for Dr. Mallika, email her or message her on Facebook or Twitter.

Dr. Mallika is offering her best advice, but as always, consult your personal doctor before making any decisions about your personal health.

A new poll finds that more Americans are growing enthusiastic about getting vaccinated against COVID-19. Can you talk about that?

The Kaiser Family Foundation surveyed more than 1,800 American adults and found that about 55% of black respondents said they had been vaccinated or plan to be soon, up 14% from February. That’s nearing the 61% of Hispanics and 64% of whites. Of Democrats, 42% said they had received at least one dose, compared to only 21% of Republicans.

Even though more people are open to being vaccinated overall, the poll found that 13% said they will “definitely not” be vaccinated.

While many said they would not change their minds, some were persuaded when told the vaccines are nearly 100% effective at preventing hospitalization and death from COVID-19. Another effective argument? If airlines or the CDC required vaccination for unrestricted travel.

Sarah in Worcester asks, “After having my first dose of Moderna in mid-March, someone told me that taking NSAIDS before and after the vaccine can diminish its effectiveness. I take high quantities of aspirin and Tylenol each day. Did I blunt the effectiveness of my vaccine?”

It is not advised to take NSAIDs or other over-the-counter pain medications before getting vaccinated “just in case” you get side effects. But if you’re on daily NSAIDs for underlying medical conditions, then you can continue to take them as usual. And if you develop symptoms after getting vaccinated, you can take over-the-counter medications for pain and fever.

Bill writes, “If you get COVID shortly before your first scheduled vaccine, how long does one have to wait after recovering from COVID before you can then get the vaccine, and if you get COVID after getting your first shot, do you have to wait and start the whole process all over again?”

If you get COVID-19 around the time you’re scheduled to get vaccinated, you need to stay in isolation for a full 10 days from the onset of symptoms and have no fever before you get your next dose. You do not need to start the series over again. You can generally get your second dose up to six weeks after your first dose, if necessary.