BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 2,252 new confirmed COVID cases and 36 additional deaths in the state on Wednesday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 598,177 while the total number of deaths is 16,844.READ MORE: 'We're Going To Be Filled,' Easter Brunch Sells Out As Diners Return To Massachusetts' Restaurants
There were 115,453 total new tests reported.COVID Vaccine Doses Still Being Wasted In Massachusetts
As of Wednesday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 2.53%.
There are 690 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness Wednesday, a decrease of 21 since Tuesday.MORE NEWS: State Says No Link Between National Fireworks Site And Hanover Cancer Cluster
There are an estimated 31,911 active cases in Massachusetts.