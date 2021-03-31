CAMBRIDGE (CBS) – The menu is set for Easter brunch at Harvest in Cambridge’s Harvard Square.
"We're going to be filled," said Jason Percival, of Harvest.
The restaurant’s socially-distanced tables are fully booked for Sunday.
“Hopefully, the weather will cooperate and we’ll be able to open up the patio. Right now, it’s a little too far in advance to tell, but that will give us certainly a lot more space to work with if the sun comes out for us,” said Percival.
For a lot of restaurants, Easter is the first major holiday they’ve sold out in over a year.
For a lot of restaurants, Easter is the first major holiday they've sold out in over a year.

Citrus and Salt in Boston sold out for Sunday two weeks ago.
“It’s exciting, yeah, we’re really looking forward to it, looking forward to the fast-paced service again. I mean our patio is open again, so that’s always exciting to have people outside and inside running around,” said Rebekah Jackson, of Citrus and Salt.
“Easter, springtime outdoors — it just makes sense, and you can do it safely at our restaurants,” said Bob Luz, of the Massachusetts Restaurant Association.
The Massachusetts Restaurant Association is seeing a renewed interest in people dining out.
“We’re excited about having a full venue on Easter, but we have a long road here, and we appreciate the support of all the public and helping us get through this,” said Luz.
Owners, managers and staff are smiling under those masks as old friends start walking through the doors again.
“It’s great to see a lot of familiar faces coming back to us,” said Percival.