BOSTON (CBS)- A new poll is giving Governor Charlie Baker good grades for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic in Massachusetts.
According to the Suffolk University-Boston Globe poll released Wednesday, 71-percent approve of the governor's response to the pandemic.
But that number dropped to 58-percent for his handling of the vaccine rollout.
The governor’s overall job approval is at 67-percent in this survey.
The poll surveyed 500 Massachusetts residents over the phone between March 25 and 28.
Earlier this month, a UMass Amherst poll of 800 residents taken from March 5-9 showed 60-percent believed Baker had handled the pandemic either “very well” or “somewhat well.” That was down from 79-percent in October 2020.