BOSTON (CBS) — A Boston man who was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter in Hawaii will not face charges, police said.
According to police, a fight broke out in a Kailua-Kona rental home on Monday, and a 30-year-old man died.
Alexander Germany-Wald, 31, of Boston, and Benjamin Fleming, 37, of Pittsburgh were arrested in connection with the death. Police announced that after further investigation, Germany-Wald was released from police custody and no charges have been filed.
Fleming was charged with manslaughter.
The identity of the victim has not been released.