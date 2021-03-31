CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
Filed Under:Alexander Germany-Wald, Boston News, Hawaii

BOSTON (CBS) — A Boston man who was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter in Hawaii will not face charges, police said.

According to police, a fight broke out in a Kailua-Kona rental home on Monday, and a 30-year-old man died.

Alexander Germany-Wald, 31, of Boston, and Benjamin Fleming, 37, of Pittsburgh were arrested in connection with the death. Police announced that after further investigation, Germany-Wald was released from police custody and no charges have been filed.

Fleming was charged with manslaughter.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

CBSBoston.com Staff