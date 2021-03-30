BOSTON (CBS) – Registration begins Tuesday morning for the 2021 virtual Boston Marathon.
The Boston Athletic Association is opening up the virtual race to the first 70,000 people who register, starting at 10 a.m. in the Athletes’ Village. You must be 18 or older to enter. The B.A.A. says it’s open to runners “of all levels and abilities.”READ MORE: Watch Live @ 1: CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, Gov. Baker To Tour Hynes COVID Vaccine Site
The virtual race will be held October 8-10, just before the in-person race on Monday, October 11, if road races are allowed in Massachusetts then.READ MORE: Car Hits COVID Vaccination Site In Roxbury, But Appointments Still On
The in-person race field will be reduced to just 20,000 runners this year, after last year’s marathon was canceled because of the pandemic.
Virtual participants must complete the 26.2 miles “in one, continuous attempt” to get their medal, but there won’t be any time restriction.MORE NEWS: 'We Don't Know What’s Causing It': Northeast, Michigan Contributing To Rising US COVID Cases
Last year, more than 16,000 runners finished the virtual race.