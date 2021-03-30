FRAMINGHAM (CBS) — Staples is extending its offer to laminate COVID vaccine cards for free. The promotion from the Framingham-based office supplies retailer, originally set to end April 3, will now go until May 1, a spokeswoman for the company said.
The coupon code is 81450 and the deal is in-store only. It should only be done after a second vaccine dose is marked on the card, or one dose of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Click here to find a Staples store near you.
Office Depot and OfficeMax stores nationwide are also offering free lamination of vaccine cards through July 25. Click here for the coupon.
The CDC recommends keeping your vaccine card in a safe place and taking a picture as a backup.