Bill Belichick Chats Up 49ers' John Lynch, Kyle Shanahan At Alabama Pro DayAs if it weren't already silly season in the NFL, we've now got this: Photographic evidence of Bill Belichick chatting with 49ers GM John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan at Alabama's pro day on Tuesday.

Bruins' Brad Marchand Cleared To Return From COVID-19 List After False Positive TestBrad Marchand said it was a false positive test that prevented him from playing two games over the weekend.

Matt Barnes Details His Strange Weekend After COVID ScareMatt Barnes is back with the Red Sox and ready to go for Thursday's Opening Day at Fenway Park, something that was in doubt after a positive COVID test over the weekend.

Cam Newton Hosting Interview Show 'Sip N' Smoke' On BET.comCam Newton is an NFL MVP, a collegiate national champion, and a bona fide sports superstar. He can now add "Professional Interviewer" to his lengthy résumé.

Patriots Attending Justin Fields' Pro Day At Ohio StateThe Patriots continue to gain as much intel as possible on all of the top prospects before next month's draft.