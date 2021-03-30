ROXBURY (CBS) – A car crashed into a clinic that provides COVID vaccinations in Roxbury overnight, but appointments are still on for Tuesday as scheduled.
The car hit and damaged the front of the Whittier Street Health Center on Blue Hill Avenue around 3 a.m. and came to a stop by a fence next door.
Boston EMS said a woman was taken to the hospital, but there’s no word yet on the extent of her injuries. It’s not clear yet what caused the crash.
A closer look at the damage after a car swiped the front of the Whittier Street Health Center. @wbz pic.twitter.com/M65aigOxLi
— Lisa Gresci (@Lisa_Gresci) March 30, 2021
Most of the damage was to the front office. An employee told WBZ-TV vaccine appointments for Tuesday will not be affected. The clinic does a minimum of 30-to-35 vaccinations a day.