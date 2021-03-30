Son Of Browns' Wide Receiver Ryan Switzer Recovering After Surgery At Boston Children's HospitalCleveland Browns wide receiver Ryan Switzer said his infant son is recovering after undergoing surgery at Boston Children's Hospital.

Zion Scores 28, Pelicans Beat Celtics 115-109Zion Williamson scored 28 points and the New Orleans Pelicans held on after blowing most of a 17-point, fourth-quarter lead to beat Boston 115-109 on Monday night in the Celtics' first game in front of their home fans since before the pandemic.

Matt Barnes Cleared To Rejoin Red Sox After 'Non-Infectious Positive'Red Sox reliever Matt Barnes has been cleared to return to camp following a new development with his positive COVID-19 test.

Tuukka Rask Remains Out Due To InjuryThe Bruins are still without their No. 1 goaltender, and they're not sure when they'll get him back.

Evan Fournier Upgraded To Available, Will Make Celtics Debut Monday Night Vs. PelicansEvan Fournier might make his Celtics debut Monday night when Boston starts a seven-game homestand at TD Garden.