YORK, Maine (CBS) – Jeffrey Buchannan, the man accused of killing 35-year-old Rhonda Pattelena during a domestic violence incident at a popular Maine Beach, was ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation as he remains held without bail. Both Buchannan and Pattelena are Bedford residents.
Witnesses at Short Sands Beach in York, Maine called 911 Friday to report a man assaulting a woman behind a large rock. Pattelena was found dead with blunt force trauma to the head.READ MORE: Massachusetts Reports 1,683 New COVID Cases, 18 Additional Deaths
Buchannan, who has a child with Pattelena, was arrested and charged with murder.
On Tuesday, Buchannan appeared briefly in a Maine courtroom.READ MORE: Boston Man Arrested After Fatal Hawaii Vacation Rental Fight
No facts of the case were read and no plea was entered. Buchannan remains held without bail, and a judge ordered him to undergo a mental health evaluation.
A status conference is scheduled for May 12.MORE NEWS: CDC Director Rochelle Walensky Says Despite 'Impending Doom' Comment, There's 'So Much Reason For Hope'
An online fundraiser for Pattelena’s family has surpassed $40,000.