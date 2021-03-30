BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 1,683 new confirmed COVID cases and 18 additional deaths in the state on Tuesday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 595,925 while the total number of deaths is 16,808.
There were 59,818 total new tests reported.
As of Tuesday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 2.55%.
There are 711 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness Tuesday, an increase of 36 since Monday.
There are an estimated 31,298 active cases in Massachusetts.