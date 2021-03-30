WINCHESTER (CBS) — Jeffrey Yao, the man accused of a deadly stabbing in a Winchester Library goes on trial Wednesday. Yao is accused of killing 22-year-old Deane Stryker in 2018.
There will be no jury, just a judge.
In a written statement on Tuesday, Yao’s attorney said the judge will hear two hours of testimony in the case. The defense expects when that is over, the judge will find Yao not guilty by reason of insanity and order that he be sent to Bridgewater State Hospital.
Prosecutors said the attack upon Stryker, an aspiring doctor, was unprovoked while she was sitting at a library table. A 77-year-old man was also stabbed while he attempted to stop Yao.