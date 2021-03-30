A Look At The Changes Made To Fenway Park Ahead Of Opening DayWhile Fenway Park will look mostly the same on Opening Day, it will certainly feel different for the fans that get to see the Red Sox open their season against the Baltimore Orioles.

Spring Training Report: Can The Los Angeles Dodgers Repeat?This week's Spring Training Report looks at Opening Day and the predicted division winners going into the MLB regular season.

Patriots-Cowboys Game Now Official For 2021, After NFL Approves 17-Game ScheduleThe Dallas Cowboys will be coming back to Foxboro in 2021.

Bill Belichick Chats Up 49ers' John Lynch, Kyle Shanahan At Alabama Pro DayAs if it weren't already silly season in the NFL, we've now got this: Photographic evidence of Bill Belichick chatting with 49ers GM John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan at Alabama's pro day on Tuesday.

Bruins' Brad Marchand Cleared To Return From COVID-19 List After False Positive TestBrad Marchand said it was a false positive test that prevented him from playing two games over the weekend.