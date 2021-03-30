Staples Extends Offer Of Free COVID Vaccine Card LaminationStaples is extending its offer to laminate COVID vaccine cards for free. The promotion from the Framingham-based office supplies retailer, originally set to end April 3, will now go until May 1, a spokeswoman for the company said. Katie Johnston reports.

1 hour ago

Gov. Baker Says Easter, Passover Still Need To Be Spent With 'Intimate Circles'Gov. Baker said even though it was "demoralizing," families shouldn't gather for holidays yet.

2 hours ago

Gov. Baker Defends Massachusetts COVID Vaccine ScheduleGov. Charlie Baker says the vaccine schedule in Massachusetts is working well.

2 hours ago

'We Know What We Need To Do': CDC Director Explains Comment On 'Impending Doom'Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the director for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention toured the new mass COVID vaccine site at Hynes Convention Center on Tuesday.

2 hours ago

Bill Belichick Chats Up 49ers' John Lynch, Kyle Shanahan At Alabama Pro DayAs if it weren't already silly season in the NFL, we've now got this: Photographic evidence of Bill Belichick chatting with 49ers GM John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan at Alabama's pro day on Tuesday. Katie Johnston reports.

3 hours ago