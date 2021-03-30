BOSTON (CBS) — Dr. Mallika Marshall is answering your coronavirus-related medical questions. If you have a question for Dr. Mallika, email her or message her on Facebook or Twitter.

Dr. Mallika is offering her best advice, but as always, consult your personal doctor before making any decisions about your personal health.

Sandy writes, “I am a 69-year-old grandmother and am fully vaccinated. My daughter has asked me if I could stay with my 14-year-old grandson for a week while she travels for work. What risks are there staying with my grandson?”

Now that you’re fully vaccinated, you’re unlikely to get really sick from the coronavirus. We’re still not sure whether fully vaccinated people can pass the virus on to others but if your grandson is at low risk of severe COVID-19, it is probably fine.

Teresa writes, “My daughter who has a baby but wants more children is afraid to get vaccinated because she heard the vaccine could make her infertile. Is that true?”

This is a myth. There is no evidence that the COVID-19 vaccines cause infertility and there is growing evidence that the vaccines are safe in pregnancy and for nursing moms. Please encourage your daughter to get vaccinated.

Cindy writes, “There’s a debate regarding the eligibility of people in Massachusetts in the current phase. Some people think ‘retail’ includes anyone who works for a small business. Others think it only refers to people working in the food industry. Could you clarify?”

I’m not completely sure, but I would imagine anyone who works in retail and has direct contact with customers would be eligible, whether it’s a food-related business or not.

Judy writes on Facebook, “Is it okay to get the COVID vaccine if I take MiraLAX every day? I heard both have the same ingredient.”

You can get a COVID vaccine if you’re taking MiraLAX. If you have an allergy to the active ingredient in MiraLAX, polyethylene glycol, then you may not be eligible to get one of the mRNA vaccines.

Carole asks on Facebook, “How can you say the vaccines are safe, especially, when no one knows what long-term effects will be. I will not get this vaccine along with many others because it has not been proven safe long term.”

Adverse effects from vaccines usually occur within the first couple of months. It is unlikely that there will be any serious long-term effects from these vaccines. Please get vaccinated.