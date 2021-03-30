BOSTON (CBS) – Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the director for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, will join Gov. Charlie Baker and others during a tour of the new mass COVID vaccine site at Hynes Convention Center Tuesday afternoon.
You can watch it live at 1 p.m. on CBSN Boston in the video above.READ MORE: Retired Boston Police Captain Richard Evans Charged In Overtime Fraud Probe
Also taking part in the tour will be Sen. Ed Markey, Rep. Stephen Lynch, MEMA Director Samantha Phillips, Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito, and Sec. of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders.
The trip comes a day after Walensky, the former chief of the division of infectious diseases at Massachusetts General Hospital and a one-time member of Baker’s reopening advisory board, said she feels a sense of “impending doom” with coronavirus cases rising in parts of the country.READ MORE: Do COVID-19 Vaccines Cause Infertility? Dr. Mallika Marshall Answers Your Questions
“I’m going to pause here, I’m going to lose the script and I’m going to reflect on the recurring feeling I have of impending doom,” Walensky said during a briefing. “We have so much to look forward to. So much promise and potential of where we are and so much reason for hope. But right now I’m scared.”
CBS News reported that Walensky feels some states are opening up at levels not recommended by public health officials, and she plans to speak with governors Tuesday to urge them to “buckle down on trying to refrain from opening up too fast.”MORE NEWS: VIDEO: New Boston Dynamics Robot 'Stretch' Moves Boxes, Unpacks Spot
Visit Mass.Gov/CovidVaccine to find out when you’re eligible and to book an appointment or call the hotline at 211.