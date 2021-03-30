BOSTON (CBS) — Cam Newton is an NFL MVP, a collegiate national champion, and a bona fide sports superstar. He can now add “Professional Interviewer” to his lengthy résumé.
The Patriots’ quarterback is hosting a new series titled “Sip N’ Smoke,” which will air on BET.com and BET’s YouTube page, beginning on March 31.
The show “underscores Atlanta’s recognition as the new culture capital of America and centers around all things Black culture,” according to the official release.
“In order for me to impact and empower my community, I need to be me. They can be able relate to it and say, ‘Man, Cam came out of these streets. I can come out of these streets,'” Newton said in the promotional clip for the show.
Interview guests include Steve Harvey, 2 Chainz, Teyana Taylor, David Banner, Mr. Magic, Zoie, Da Brat, Judy Dupart and Devale Ellis.
The “Sip N’ Smoke” title refers to Newton’s enjoyment of wine and cigars, as the show was shot in the cigar lounge that Newton owns in Atlanta.
“As a sports figure, I don’t always get to shed layers and give people a glimpse of off-the-field Cam, so it’s cool to join the BET Digital family and host Sip N’ Smoke,” Newton said in the release. “This series gives me the opportunity to put on for ATL, celebrate some of the people and things that inspire me and to create with my production company Iconic Saga.”