BOSTON (CBS) — Opening Day at Fenway Park is just a few days away, a day that will mark the team’s 110th season at the ole ballyard. While Fenway will look mostly the same, it will certainly feel different for the fans that get to see the Red Sox open their season against the Baltimore Orioles.

Fans were not allowed to attend any games at the ballpark last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, at least to start, attendance will be capped at 12 percent, which will allow roughly 4,500 fans to take in a game.

But before those fans put their backsides in the seats on Thursday, Fenway Park was opened to the media for a tour on Tuesday, offering a look at the new features in place to help keep fans safe amid the pandemic. Here’s a quick rundown of those changes, and catch an inside look in the video above.

– There are no temperature checks when fans arrive, but those entering will have to fill out a health questionnaire on the MLB ballpark app.

– There is a ticketless entry to get into the park, though fans can also print a ticket for entry. Fans will enter via “neighborhood zones,” which will be near their respective seats.

– Those seats will be in pods of two and four. Zip ties are being placed on seats to allow for distancing in the pods.

– No bags are allowed, other than a small purse or medical bag.

– There is lots and lots of hand sanitizer and cleaning wipes. Everywhere.

– There is a mask mandate for anyone over the age of two, which will be enforced by a “compliance crew.” Fans can only remove their mask when eating or drinking, with an emphasis on doing that in their seats.

– If fans need a new mask during the game, the team will supply them with one. Gaiters and bandanas are not considered acceptable masks inside the ballpark.

– There is a contactless payment option at concession stands.

– As for players, they no longer have suites throughout the ballpark and will be back in the clubhouse, which has been remodeled so players have a lot more space. Each player will get three stalls, which are surrounded by plexiglass.