BOSTON (CBS) — After a day’s worth beneficial rain on Sunday, the skies have cleared and by the looks of it, Monday seems promising! However, as the blue sky returns, the winds become a concern.
A High Wind Warning and Wind Advisory are in effect through 4 p.m. Monday for all of Massachusetts.
The numerical difference between a "warning" and an "advisory" is just 5-to-10 mph. That said, Worcester County has been placed under the more elevated "warning" category as the threat to damage and power outages is more imminent.
Hy-Line service has also been effected. Ferries to and from Martha's Vineyard and Nantucket have been canceled due to high winds.
Wind speeds will diminish Monday evening. Tuesday and Wednesday will be calmer with afternoon highs reaching the low to mid 60’s.