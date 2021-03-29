BOSTON (CBS) — If you’ve lived in New England for any period of time, you know that March can be a cruel month. The calendar says spring, but in many years, our weather has other plans. This March has been a welcome change. A ton of sunshine, so much so, that some solar panel owners are making money.

Derek Barr, a Salem resident, has owned his solar panels for the last six years. This March “will be the most generation I’ve seen in a March since I installed the panels,” he said.

Barr’s set up is considered small, about two kilowatt hours and accounting for about 30% of his total electric usage.

After dismal January and February, he’s seen his panels come to life this month.

Barr’s experience is far from unique for solar panel owners across southern New England.

Steve Braithwaite is having his best March in 10 years. Thus far, his units have generated 281 kilowatt hours, which would be high even for the sunny months of June, July, and August.

Jon Reese, the co-founder of Brightstar Solar, said his customers are seeing generations totals about 38% above average. He’s excited to get installations moving again after going into hibernations for the winter.

So solar customers are reporting some fantastic numbers, but is that what the observations data shows? Yes! In fact, data from Logan Airport show that this month is on pace to be the sunniest March since at least 1950.

Reese cautions his customers not to get too excited about the monthly solar surplus.

“There are going to be some spectacular months and some poor months. Five, 10, 20 years, you’re going to make a lot of money with these systems on your roof,” Reese said.