Tuukka Rask Remains Out Due To Injury

Evan Fournier Upgraded To Available, Will Make Celtics Debut Monday Night Vs. PelicansEvan Fournier might make his Celtics debut Monday night when Boston starts a seven-game homestand at TD Garden.

Celtics Get To See Fans Again As Team Starts 7-Game HomestandWith seven straight games at home, and fans back in the stands, it's a great opportunity for the Celtics to go on a much-needed run.

Bill Belichick Attending Miami Hurricanes Pro DayBill Belichick has been a busy man when it's come to signing free agents. Now, the boss of the Patriots is turning his eye toward the draft.

Celtics' Jaylen Brown Out Monday Night With Left Hip ContusionThe Celtics will start their seven-game homestand without one of their best players. Jaylen Brown will miss Monday night's game against the New Orleans Pelicans with a left hip contusion.