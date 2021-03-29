BOSTON (CBS) — Bill Belichick has been a busy man when it’s come to signing free agents. Now, the boss of the Patriots is turning his eye toward the draft.
Belichick was expected to be in attendance on Monday at the pro day for all of the University of Miami’s pro prospects, according to Andrew Groover of NFL Network.
Coaches and GM's expected @CanesFootball Pro Day today….
Bill Belichick (loves going to Miami)
Joe Judge
Brian Flores
Jon Robinson
Steve Keim
Rick Spielman
— Andrew Groover (@APGroover) March 29, 2021
Groover confirmed that report upon Belichick’s arrival.
Belichick has arrived at @CanesFootball pro day pic.twitter.com/qUMYqRN5bu
— Andrew Groover (@APGroover) March 29, 2021
While the Patriots have had representatives at numerous pro days around the country thus far, this is the first report of Belichick himself making an appearance. Popping around to get an up-close look at the draft’s top prospects has typically been a staple of Belichick’s spring.
As for which Hurricanes Belichick will be looking at, that’s anybody’s guess. But here are the players who will be participating:
DE Gregory Rousseau
DE Jaelan Phillips
DE Quincy Roche
DT Chigozie Nnoruka
TE Brevin Jordan
K Jose Borregales
The Patriots own the 15th overall pick in the draft. They also own one second-round pick, one third-round pick, three fourth-round picks, one fifth-round pick, two sixth-round picks, and one seventh-round pick.