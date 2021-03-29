BOSTON (CBS) — Pool testing found a 0.76% positivity rate to date in Massachusetts schools, according to the Baker Administration. Nearly 159,000 individuals in 22,679 pools have been tested. The average pool test is seven people.
"Of the collected pooled tests, Massachusetts is not aware of any in which there was more than one positive individual, suggesting that there is extremely little evidence of in-school transmission of COVID-19 in Massachusetts," said a statement from the governor's office.
State funding for the testing program has been extended to the end of the school year.
It is available to all public schools. More than 1,000 are already participating.
The Administration also announced on Monday that it will now cover the costs of COVID-19 testing at sites dedicated to early education providers.