BOSTON (CBS) – PAX East won’t be coming to Boston this summer. The gaming convention scheduled for June 3-6 at the Convention and Exhibition Center was called off Monday by organizers.
“While we hoped PAX East could safely take place, we remained realistic and did not sell any tickets or space to exhibitors to avoid significantly inconveniencing our friends and partners,” PAX Event Director Kyle Marsden-Kish said in a statement.READ MORE: Watch The Derek Chauvin Trial Live
“As we have shown via our actions throughout the pandemic, our utmost concern is the safety of the PAX family — from attendees, exhibitors, and show staff to media and content creators — as well as the local communities that host our celebrations of all things gaming. We will only move forward with a live PAX once we are confident the show will be safe for everyone.”
Marsden-Kish said, “we look forward to returning to Boston in 2022.”READ MORE: 'Very Painful Decision': Becker College In Worcester Permanently Closing
Organizers hope to hold PAX West in-person the weekend of September 3-6 and PAX Unplugged December 10-12.
“Since we can’t wait until September to reconnect with the wonderful PAX community, PAX Online will return July 15-18,” Marsden-Kish said.MORE NEWS: Ninety Nine Restaurants Hiring More Than 1,000 Workers
PAX East was able to hold its 11th convention in Boston in February 2020, just before the pandemic hit. Sony backed out of that event because of concerns about the coronavirus.