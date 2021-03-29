WOBURN (CBS) — The Ninety Nine is now hiring. The Woburn-based chain with dozens of restaurants in New England and New York is looking to add 1,000 workers between now and May 3.
The Ninety Nine is looking to hire staff to work both the front and back of house, line cooks, prep cooks, bartenders, bussers, dishwashers, servers, hosts, supervisors and managers for part-time and full-time positions.
"The new positions come at the perfect time as restaurant guidelines ease and more states enter new COVID reopening phases safely," the Ninety Nine said in a statement.
Anyone interested can apply in-person or online at 99restaurants.jobs.
Two Ninety Nine locations in Braintree and West Concord closed for good last fall.