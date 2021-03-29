CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) — People in New Hampshire are having luck getting same day appointments for their COVID-19 vaccines. “We were thinking maybe end of April at the earliest, but it’s great there were time slots available,” Micah Johnson told WBZ-TV. He booked his appointment at 1 a.m. on Monday.

Others report waiting about a week.

“I think they’re doing pretty well. My brother lives in Cambridge and he’s not even eligible until the 19th of April,” said Maryann Jewett.

Right now, about 15% of New Hampshire’s population is fully vaccinated. Compare that to Massachusetts, where the rate is a bit higher at about 18% — but Massachusetts has about 5 million more people than New Hampshire and is rolling out it’s eligibility at a slower pace.

“There are hundred of thousands of appointments available people have been coming in all day and it’s worked very well,” said New Hampshire Vaccine Coordinator Perry Plummer.

By Friday, everyone 16 and older can start signing up for their vaccine in New Hampshire.

The states vaccine coordinator Perry Plummer said it’s because they are ahead of schedule. “We’ve been able to move our doses through our delivery and out into the field very very quickly and that’s allows us to open up these appointments to give people shots in arms right away,” said Plummer.

The state’s fast roll out is allowing cities like Nashua to host its own vaccination clinics, while also being able to focus on homebound and higher risk residents.

“So there still are people that are holding out and waiting for their first doses and we want to make sure they get them,” said Patty Crooker of the Nashua Dept. of Public Health.

New Hampshire officials say everyone in the state could have their first dose by the end of May.