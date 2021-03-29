CAMBRIDGE (CBS) – Moderna has now shipped 100 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine to the federal government, the Cambridge-based company announced Monday.
The FDA gave Moderna emergency use authorization for its two-shot vaccine back on December 18, 2020. It was the second vaccine approved for use in the U.S., just after Pfizer.
“I would like to thank the millions of people who have put their confidence in Moderna’s science and our COVID-19 vaccine,” Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel said in a statement. “We are encouraged by the fact that more than 67 million doses have been administered in the U.S. and we are humbled to know that we are helping address this worldwide pandemic with our vaccine.”
Moderna said the second 100 million doses will be delivered by the end of May and the third 100 million should be out by the end of July.