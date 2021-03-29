WEATHER ALERT:Strong, Potentially Damaging Winds Expected Monday
By CBSBoston.com Staff
BOSTON (CBS) – Boston Mayor Kim Janey will join MBTA riders Monday morning calling on the T to reverse cuts and restore full service as soon as possible.

She will hold a news conference at 9 a.m. at the Massachusetts Department of Transportation headquarters on Park Plaza, just hours before the MBTA and MassDOT boards meet to discuss funding for the 2022 budget.

Last week, the T agreed to work to increase service levels to pre-pandemic levels but the agency did not give an exact timeline.

They also scrapped plans to furlough dozens of workers following criticism from lawmakers.

