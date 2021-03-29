BILLERICA (CBS) – Gusty winds are having an impact throughout much of New England on Monday, and not just on trees.
The Billerica Animal Control officer tweeted that the wind is blowing many fences and gates down or open.
Lots of calls today for loose dogs. Many fences and gates are blowing down and open due to the heavy winds. Please check your fenced yards and gates to make sure they are secure before putting your dogs out.
— Animal Control (@BillericaAC) March 29, 2021
As a result, the town has received “lots” of calls for loose dogs.
Residents are asked to check fences and gates in their yards to make sure they are secure before putting dogs out.