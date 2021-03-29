WEATHER ALERT:High Wind Warning, Wind Advisory Through 4 p.m. For All Of Massachusetts
By CBSBoston.com Staff
BILLERICA (CBS) – Gusty winds are having an impact throughout much of New England on Monday, and not just on trees.

The Billerica Animal Control officer tweeted that the wind is blowing many fences and gates down or open.

As a result, the town has received “lots” of calls for loose dogs.

Residents are asked to check fences and gates in their yards to make sure they are secure before putting dogs out.

