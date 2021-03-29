FRAMINGHAM (CBS) – Chris Hildreth is thankful no one in his family got hurt after a giant pine tree came crashing through his home and into his shower on Janebar Circle in Framingham. “My son and my daughter called me at 7:30 in the morning in a panic saying they heard like they thought it was a clap of thunder,” Hildreth said. “And they looked outside and saw the tree had hit the roof.”

On Monday wind gusts were very strong, knocking down trees and power lines throughout the state.

Hildreth is still trying to assess the damage to his home. “Unbelievable, when I look at that picture of the branch coming through anybody could have been in the shower at that moment,” Hildreth said. “It pulled down the service for my home I am definitely going to need a new roof.”

And while the winds were strong he didn’t think it would cause this much damage, which is why he’s planning ahead.

“Old tree, probably one that should have been taken down sooner. And looking around there’s going to be a few more that I’m going to think about taking down pretty soon, I don’t want to have to go through this again,” he said. “We’ve had much windier days than this and you just never know.”