BOSTON (CBS) — Gas prices are holding steady in Massachusetts and nationwide after several weeks of increases. The average cost in the state is $2.76 per gallon, the same as last week, according to AAA.
The average gas price in Massachusetts is 10 cents lower than the national average, which fell two cents to $2.86.READ MORE: Watch The Derek Chauvin Trial Live
“Growing supplies and cheaper crude oil prices are putting downward pressure on pump prices for the majority of motorists,” said AAA Northeast’s Mary Maguire in a statement. “These are positive signs that less expensive gas prices could be around the corner, but not enough to indicate a steady trend just yet.”READ MORE: 'Very Painful Decision': Becker College In Worcester Permanently Closing
The cost of gas in Massachusetts is 12 cents higher than one month ago and 65 cents higher than at this time last year.MORE NEWS: PAX East Cancels 2021 Convention In Boston