BOSTON (CBS) — After missing out on Andre Drummond on the buyout market, the Celtics may turn their attention to another free agent big man: DeMarcus Cousins.
That comes according to Evan Massey, who reported Sunday that after Drummond signed with the Lakers, the Celtics are now expected to consider signing Cousins to provide a little more frontcourt depth behind Robert Williams and Tristan Thompson.
Cousins, 30, played in just 25 games for the Houston Rockets this season before being bought out last month. He averaged 9.6 points and 7.6 rebounds with Houston, shooting 38 percent overall and 34 percent from three-point range. He did not play last season while recovering from a torn ACL.
This isn't the first time that Danny Ainge has been interested in adding Cousins to the Boston roster. But the other Cousins-To-Boston rumors came during the player's prime. Cousins is obviously a much different player this time around, though he could be a decent veteran addition for Boston's playoff push.
Williams and Thompson are Boston’s top two bigs on the roster at the moment, with new acquisitions Mo Wagner and Luke Kornet also on the depth chart along with undersized power forward Grant Williams and center Tacko Fall.