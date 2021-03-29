BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 1,464 new confirmed COVID cases and 15 additional deaths in the state on Monday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 594,242 while the total number of deaths is 16,790.
There were 41,771 total new tests reported.
As of Monday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 2.37%.
There are 675 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness Sunday, an increase of 18 since Sunday.
There are an estimated 31,428 active cases in Massachusetts.