BOSTON (CBS) — The Bruins were going to have a pretty packed schedule late in the season due to a handful of postponements. But thanks to some rescheduling by the NHL, Boston and other teams will have a little more breathing room throughout the final months of the regular season.
Boston had four games moved as part of the league’s schedule reshuffling on Sunday, including a visit from former Boston captain Zdeno Chara. Big Z has already played in Boston twice as a member of the Capitals back earlier this month, but his first visit with fans in the stands will now happen a little earlier than initially scheduled.
Here are the four Bruins games that have new dates:
Capitals @ Bruins: Scheduled for April 20 — Now April 11 at 7 p.m.
Bruins @ Sabres: Scheduled for March 20 — Now April 20 at 7 p.m.
Islanders @ Bruins: Scheduled for March 23 — Now May 10 at 7 p.m.
Bruins @ Capitals: Scheduled for April 11 — Now May 11 at 7 p.m.
That May 11 road game against the Capitals is now Boston’s regular-season finale.