BOSTON (CBS) — Low pressure will continue to track to our north and drag a cold front through New England Sunday night. A period of windy and cooler weather will follow for Monday. Strong to damaging winds may lead to pockets of minor damage and isolated to scattered power outages.

After receiving about a .50 to 1” of rain today, an approaching cold front will bring another round of downpours Sunday night. Showers will exit the region from west to east between 10 p.m. to 2 a.m., lingering last over the Cape and Islands. There may be some areas that see over 1” of rain, especially where thunderstorms develop.

While the rain will have come to an end, our attention shifts to the strong to potentially damaging wind threat Sunday night into Monday afternoon. In the wake of the cold front passage, westerly winds may gust 40 to 55 mph, with the strongest gusts Monday morning into the early afternoon.

A WIND ADVISORY is in effect until 8 p.m. Monday for gusts up to 55 mph. A HIGH WIND WARNING is in effect for central and western MA for potentially stronger gusts up to 60 mph. Minor tree and powerline damage is possible, leading to isolated to scattered power outages. Winds will wind down a bit by the afternoon, but still gust 25 to 35 mph.

Monday will be bright, but cooler. Highs will only reach the upper 40s to low 50s, feeling more like the 30s all day because of the wind.

Temperatures do warm up to finish off March with highs in the 60s both Tuesday and Wednesday. Sunshine will fade behind clouds late Wednesday as our next system approaches with rain likely to kick off April.

We’ll continue to update timing and rain amounts as new information arrives, so stay tuned!