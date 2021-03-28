FOXBORO (CBS) – When the San Francisco 49ers traded up for the No. 3 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, many assumed Jimmy Garoppolo could be on his way back to Foxboro in the near future.
But according to Jordan Schultz of ESPN, the Patriots aren't currently looking to bring back Tom Brady's former backup.
Schultz said Sunday Garoppolo’s cap hit and the number of quarterbacks available in this year’s draft make a trade unlikely.
MORE NEWS: Report: Mass. Native Bo Burnham Cast To Play Larry Bird In HBO Series
#Patriots are not pursuing #49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo, per sources. Cap space isn't there and obviously Cam Newton will return. Additionally, the draft is flush with QBs. No Jimmy GQ reunion for the Pats in foreseeable future.
— Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 28, 2021
It’s unclear if Garoppolo will even be available for a trade. Adam Schefter of ESPN reported after San Francisco traded up to No. 3 that the team still plans on keeping Garoppolo, though time will tell if that’s the case or just a negotiating tactic.