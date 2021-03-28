WEATHER ALERT:Heavy Rain, Potentially Damaging Winds Expected Throughout New England Sunday
CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
Filed Under:Jimmy Garoppolo, New England Patriots, NFL News, Patriots News

FOXBORO (CBS) – When the San Francisco 49ers traded up for the No. 3 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, many assumed Jimmy Garoppolo could be on his way back to Foxboro in the near future.

But according to Jordan Schultz of ESPN, the Patriots aren’t currently looking to bring back Tom Brady’s former backup.

READ MORE: Jimmy Garoppolo (Likely) Now Available, After 49ers Trade Up For No. 3 Overall Pick

Schultz said Sunday Garoppolo’s cap hit and the number of quarterbacks available in this year’s draft make a trade unlikely.

MORE NEWS: Report: Mass. Native Bo Burnham Cast To Play Larry Bird In HBO Series

It’s unclear if Garoppolo will even be available for a trade. Adam Schefter of ESPN reported after San Francisco traded up to No. 3 that the team still plans on keeping Garoppolo, though time will tell if that’s the case or just a negotiating tactic.

CBSBoston.com Staff