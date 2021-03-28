Patriots 'Not Pursuing' Jimmy Garoppolo Reunion, New Report ClaimsAccording to a new report, the Patriots aren't looking for a reunion with Tom Brady's former backup.

Tatum Scores 27 Points, Celtics Rally To Beat Thunder 111-94Jayson Tatum scored 20 of his 27 points in the second half and the Celtics rallied in the fourth quarter to beat the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Boston Pride Capture 2nd NWHL Championship, Beating Minnesota 4-3 In 2021 Isobel Cup FinalFor the second time in franchise history, the Boston Pride are NWHL champions!

Red Sox Right-Hander Matt Barnes Tests Positive For COVID, Will Miss Opening DayManager Alex Cora says Barnes is asymptomatic, but he has been ruled out for Boston's season opener against Baltimore on April 1.

Bruins Beat Sabres 3-2 In 1st Win In Front Of Home Fans Since March 2020Matt Grzelcyk and Nick Ritchie each had a goal and an assist, and third-stringer Daniel Vladar stopped 25 shots for Boston.