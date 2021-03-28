CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) – Gov. Chris Sununu is warning residents they should expect online wait times this week on New Hampshire’s registration website as the COVID vaccine becomes available to everyone over 16 years old in three phases.

People 40-49 years old can sign up starting Monday followed by people 30-39 years old on Wednesday. On Friday, every New Hampshire resident 16 years old and above is eligible.

The state recently launched a new registration site called VINI. When residents 50 and older became eligible, users struggled to register for several hours before the issues were worked out and over 100,000 people made appointments.

Due to the anticipated wait times on Monday, the state added a new online waiting room to give residents an idea how long it will take. People are also asked to only use one device to register, and to avoid rushing to log on when the site goes live.

“While VINI’s initial roll out last week was a success, we are constantly seeking to improve the experience for Granite Staters,” Sununu said. “We have made upgrades to the system which will allow more than 1,000 people per minute to register with plenty of appointments for everyone. Also, instead of overrunning the system early in the morning, I ask individuals to consider registering during lower volume times to help ensure a smooth and orderly day for all registrants.”

Visit Vaccines.nh.gov to find out when you’re eligible and to book an appointment or call the hotline at 211.