By CBSBoston.com Staff
BOSTON (CBS) – As of Sunday, Fenway Park is no longer a COVID mass vaccination site.

CIC Health, which runs the state’s mass vaccine sites, tweeted video Saturday night showing Frannie Chan, the last person to be vaccinated at the historic ballpark.

Fenway now turns its attention to the Red Sox home opener, which is Thursday.

In all, more than 56,000 people received their shots at Fenway.

All second dose appointments for people scheduled at Fenway are being moved to the Hynes Convention Center.

Visit Mass.Gov/CovidVaccine to find out when you’re eligible and to book an appointment or call the hotline at 211.

CBSBoston.com Staff