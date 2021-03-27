BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 2,362 new confirmed COVID cases and 35 additional deaths in the state on Saturday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 590,961 while the total number of deaths is 16,746.
There were 108,411 total new tests reported.
As of Saturday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 2.35%.
There are 654 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness Saturday, an increase of 32 since Friday.
There are an estimated 29,806 active cases in Massachusetts.