Bruins Beat Sabres 3-2 In 1st Win In Front Of Home Fans Since March 2020Matt Grzelcyk and Nick Ritchie each had a goal and an assist, and third-stringer Daniel Vladar stopped 25 shots for Boston.

'This Is Something The Athletes Deserved': Athletes Unlimited CEO Jon Patricof On Paid Pregnancy Leave PolicyThe CEO & Co-Founder of Athletes Unlimited discusses the new revolutionary pregnancy policy for the women athletes in the professional softball, volleyball and lacrosse leagues.

Tatum, Smart Help Celtics End Bucks' Winning StreakJayson Tatum scored 34 points, Marcus Smart had 23 and the Boston Celtics beat Milwaukee 122-114 on Friday night.

Boston Pride Happy To Resume Quest For An Isobel CupThe Boston Pride are once again trying to win the NWHL Championship. It looks like they'll actually get their shot at an Isobel Cup this time around.

Tuukka Rask Out Through Weekend After Leaving With Injury Thursday NightTuukka Rask made his return for the Bruins on Thursday night, but it did not last long.