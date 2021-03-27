CAMBRIDGE (CBS) — A 19-year-old man is dead after a shooting in Cambridge early Saturday, the Middlesex County District Attorney’s Office said. It happened on Pemberton Street near the Rindge baseball field and basketball courts around 12:40 a.m.
A passerby called 911 after seeing the man unconscious outside his car, police said.
First responders treated the man at the scene and then rushed him to Mount Auburn Hospital where he died.
Police are looking for witnesses. Anyone with information is asked to call Cambridge Police at 617-349-3300, or the anonymous tip line 617-349-3359. Anonymous tips can also be sent on the Cambridge Police MyPD app or texted to 847411, begin the text with TIP650.