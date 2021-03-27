BOSTON (CBS/AP) — Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey is suing a now-closed driving school for failing to refund more than $1 million to students after its owner was arrested on drug trafficking charges.
Healey's office filed the lawsuit against North Andover Auto School and its owner, Michael Larocque, 56, of Lawrence, for violating the state's Consumer Protection Act.
The office said in its Thursday lawsuit in Essex Superior Court that the school had its license revoked by the state Registry of Motor Vehicles and closed in October.
The school, which was also known as MV Auto School, operated RMV-licensed driving schools in North Andover and Haverhill as well as driver’s education programs at area high schools. Larocque was an RMV-licensed driving instructor.
Healey said Larocque failed to refund some 1,500 students who had already prepaid between $550 and $750 for the full driver's education course. She said her office is seeking permanent injunctive relief, restitution, and civil penalties.
“The closure of this business left hundreds of student drivers stranded with no way to complete their courses or obtain refunds for services they already paid for,” Healey said in a press release. “We’ve moved quickly to preserve the defendants’ assets so they can be used for consumer restitution and are seeking more than $1 million in full refunds for impacted consumers.”
Massachusetts State Police arrested Larocque in September 2020 for trafficking methamphetamine.
It's not clear if he or his company have legal representation. The online court database doesn't list an attorney for either.
