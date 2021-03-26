BOSTON (CBS) – If you like escape rooms, try an outdoor escape game. An annual comedy fundraiser is moving to the drive-in. Get crafty with a take-home paint kit. These are some of the activities on our To Do List.
DRIVE-IN COMEDY
A former Patriot’s player and local comedians are teaming up to make people laugh for a good cause.
On April 1, Matt Light is hosting his annual Fools’ Night Out comedy fundraiser along with comedian Lenny Clarke. The event is being held at the Mendon Twin Drive-In and on top of listening to an impressive lineup of comedians, enjoy on-site food trucks and fire pits.
https://www.mendondrivein.com/event/light/
When: April 1, 7pm-Midnight
Where: Mendon Twin Drive-In
Cost: Ticket prices vary https://e.givesmart.com/events/jpL/
PAINT AT HOME
Pinot’s Palette in Lexington center is making it easy for you to get crafty at home, with take home paint kits. Each kit includes all the supplies you need, like brushes, a canvas, and step by step video instructions. Or, stop by their studio where they offer in person classes including kids camps and knitting.
https://www.pinotspalette.com/lexingtoncenter/event/523560
When: Pickup times vary
Where: Pinot’s Palette, Lexington
Cost: Take home kits $30, In-studio class $35
OUTDOOR ESCAPE
Try a popular escape game that takes place throughout the streets of Boston. Participants in Trapology’s Outdoor Escape Adventures are given an ‘action pack’ filled with items they need to complete a game of their choice. Then teams of up to six people set out to find puzzles and clues at some of the city’s most iconic landmarks.
https://trapologyboston.com
When: Tues-Sun, times vary
Where: 177 Tremont St, Boston
Cost: $35 per person