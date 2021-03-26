BOSTON (CBS) — Tuukka Rask made his return for the Bruins on Thursday night, but it did not last long.
Rask only played the first period against the New York Islanders at TD Garden, leaving after 20 minutes with what head coach Bruce Cassidy called an "upper-body" injury. Rask hadn't played since March 7 with back discomfort.
"Upper-body, no idea after that," Cassidy said following Boston's 4-3 overtime loss. "Probably have a much better update [on Friday] for you."
Rask stopped all six shots that went his way before departing, and was in line to get the 300th win of his career had the Bruins held on to their 2-0 lead. But they did not, as Jaroslav Halak allowed four goals on 21 Islanders shots in relief of the injured Rask.
Boston’s next game is Saturday afternoon against the Buffalo Sabres. If Rask is sidelined again, Dan Vladar will likely get the nod as Halak’s backup.